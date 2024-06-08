First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 383.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,968 shares of company stock valued at $35,020,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

