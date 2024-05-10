Outfitter Financial LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,987,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 121,444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.84. 917,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,191. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

