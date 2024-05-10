Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,824,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,400 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after buying an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974,058. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.