DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 900 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $27,765.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 1,646,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

