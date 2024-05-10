Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.74. 896,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,260. The stock has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $154.57. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $166.81.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.