Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The stock had a trading volume of 50,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

