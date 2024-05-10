Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $868,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 340,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

