holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.59 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $279,420.37 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded 54.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.04804194 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00056706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,792,333 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 855,792,333 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00382412 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $315,394.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.