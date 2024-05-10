Metahero Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $35.76 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010939 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

