DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

