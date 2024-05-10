StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.