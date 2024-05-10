StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ashford

About Ashford

In other Ashford news, CEO Monty J. Bennett bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $982,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,444.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

