International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.68 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
