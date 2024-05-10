International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company's stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.68 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,018 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.'s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

