StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.63 on Monday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 107.95%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Articles

