Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.66

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.66 and last traded at C$7.61, with a volume of 17895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

About Copperleaf Technologies

The company has a market capitalization of C$538.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.22.

(Get Free Report)

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.