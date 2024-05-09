iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.88

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 45572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $654.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.