Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.09. 406,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

