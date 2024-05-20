Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 6th

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Cascades Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.81. 299,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.66. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The company has a market cap of C$987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.7103548 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Cascades
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.