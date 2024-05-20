Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 6th

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Cascades Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.81. 299,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.66. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The company has a market cap of C$987.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.7103548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

