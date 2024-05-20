BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.81. 1,101,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $298.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

