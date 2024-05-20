KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.63% from the stock’s previous close.
KULR Technology Group Stock Down 5.4 %
KULR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 4,195,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.
