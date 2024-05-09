E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 8.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $913.54. The stock had a trading volume of 749,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,606. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $949.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.79. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

