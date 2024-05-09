LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Price Target Cut to $7.25

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

LVWR remained flat at $6.74 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 53,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,192. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.