Enerflex Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Enerflex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 151,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,097. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $628.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

