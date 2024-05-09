Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.10

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 43771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.94 million. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.