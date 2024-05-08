Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.65 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.