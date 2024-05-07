iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 20,223 shares.The stock last traded at $70.95 and had previously closed at $70.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

