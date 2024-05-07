Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 6.2%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 837,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,011,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

