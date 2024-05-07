Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 11.1%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 240,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 55,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

