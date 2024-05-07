iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 139,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 53,668 shares.The stock last traded at $88.69 and had previously closed at $88.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $925.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.