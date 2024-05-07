XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 4.5%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.62. 4,316,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,771,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

