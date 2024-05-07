Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,048,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,317,880 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.75.

Suzano Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 317,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 277,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,052 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

