Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,048,271 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,317,880 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.75.
Suzano Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Suzano had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzano
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.