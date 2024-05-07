Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 164,584 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Snap One Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile



Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

