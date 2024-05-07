Avalanche Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $36.56 or 0.00057815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.91 billion and approximately $358.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 439,274,853 coins and its circulating supply is 380,585,213 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

