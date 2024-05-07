ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $84.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 844.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 2.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $84,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. 41,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,609. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

