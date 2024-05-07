Head to Head Survey: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -204.28% -95.72% Inhibikase Therapeutics -5,886.15% -107.54% -91.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$32.19 million ($0.68) -2.47 Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 32.00 -$19.03 million ($3.56) -0.36

Analyst Ratings

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CEL-SCI. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CEL-SCI and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,009.38%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Risk & Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats CEL-SCI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.