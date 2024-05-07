Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 2,040,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

