Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,565 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 307,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of K opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

