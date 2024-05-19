Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,284,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

