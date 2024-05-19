Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $367.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $369.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

