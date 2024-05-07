OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,834. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $842.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.16.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,604.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,150.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375 in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,952,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

