Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $44.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC traded down $4.80 on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,489. Teradata has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.