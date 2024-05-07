MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after buying an additional 285,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,988,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,979,000 after buying an additional 79,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after acquiring an additional 649,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. 1,760,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

