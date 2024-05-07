MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Illumina by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. 1,324,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

