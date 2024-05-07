2,616 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 161,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

