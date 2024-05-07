Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. The company had a trading volume of 877,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

