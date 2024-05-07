Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases 12,553 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £12,804.06 ($16,085.50).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 28,924 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £30,659.44 ($38,516.88).

On Friday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 40,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($55,778.89).

Shares of LON:KBT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.28). 12,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95.05 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.88 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2,040.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.63.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

