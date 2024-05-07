Grindr (GRND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Grindr to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grindr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grindr Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GRND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 84,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Grindr has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

