Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 101,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

