Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.36% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %
Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 101,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRSN
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.