Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.56 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $413.15 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,160.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.21 or 0.00759363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00128237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00042818 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00062661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00207097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00102035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,225,495,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,199,288,851 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

