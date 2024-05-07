IOTA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.86 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. IOTA has a total market cap of $741.32 million and $18.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,248,643,038 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

