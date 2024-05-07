MicroVision (MVIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 84.29% and a negative net margin of 1,141.23%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

MicroVision Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MVIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 297,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

